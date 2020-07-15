Social Security Rules During the Pandemic

July 20, 2020 – Host Bob Leins, CPA® and co-host Tammy Flanagan, Senior Benefits Director at NITP, welcome Social Security and retirement planning expert Mary Beth Franklin, Certified Financial Planner®. She is a Contributing Editor for InvestmentNews and President of RetirePro.

Tune in for relevant information about your Social Security retirement benefit. During the broadcast you will learn the answers to some of the big questions you may have about Social Security such as:

What impact does COVID-19 have on Social Security’s future?

Why is 2020 a bad year to turn 60?

Does Social Security pay retroactive benefits?

When does it make sense to delay claiming Social Security benefits?

In 2020, more than 61 million Social Security recipients received a 1.6% COLA, which boosted the average Social Security benefit by $23.40 per month, to $1,460. What does the 2021 COLA look like?

When can Social Security benefits be suspended?

Why is it important to have a My Social Security account?

account? How accurate are Social Security personal benefit statement estimates?

Are Social Security benefits subject to income tax?

Does my spouse collect Social Security based on my work record?

Out of concern for everyone’s safety, the hosts and guest will hold this discussion from remote locations.

For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com