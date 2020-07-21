Listen Live Sports

TSP & FSA Options During COVID-19

July 21, 2020 3:23 pm
 
July 27, 2020 – Host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Ray Kirk, Ph.D for a general discussion on Thrift Savings Account Plan (TSP), and Flexible Spending Account (FSA) options in the year 2020.  This program will also discuss COVID-19 specific provisions including:

  • No 2020 RMD requirement
  • Special 60-day period to make changes to Flexible Spending Accounts
  • 2020 year-end tax planning could be very unique
  • New starting age for RMDs
  • What happens to your TSP load when you retire?

Out of concern for everyone’s safety, the host and guest will hold this discussion from remote locations.

For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com

