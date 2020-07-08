Listen Live Sports

TSP Investing in Challenging Times

July 8, 2020 10:33 am
 
Insights by  NITP, Inc.

July 13, 2020–  Host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes John Jilek, CFP®to talk about:

  1. Should I change my TSP strategy based on recent market events?
  2. Is it a good idea to take advantage of withdrawals from my retirement account under the CARES Act with no penalty to pay off debt or buy a car?
  3. Should I defer my RMD from my TSP or IRA this year?
  4. Is it true that the RMD age is now 72?
  5. How will the stretch beneficiary payout affect my TSP beneficiaries?

Out of concern for everyone’s safety, the host and guest will hold this discussion from remote locations.

For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com

