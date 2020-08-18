Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Radio Interviews
 
For Your Benefit
 
For Your Benefit
 
...

Estate Planning for Young and Adult Children

August 18, 2020 2:58 pm
 
< a min read
      

Insights by  NITP, Inc.

August 24, 2020 – Host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Anne Sullivan, Esq. and Lacey Yegen, Esq. for a discussion on estate planning as it relates to both young and adult children.

  • Types of testamentary trusts for minor children and young adult children;
  • Tips on appointing the proper fiduciaries;
  • Guardianship of minor children; and
  • Blended family issues

Out of concern for everyone’s safety, the host and guests will hold this discussion from remote locations.

For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com

Related Topics
All News Federal Insights For Your Benefit
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

Government Events

9|9 9th Military Tactical Communications...
9|10 2020 Women In Defense Virtual...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

DARPA completes key milestone on hypersonic air-breathing weapons program