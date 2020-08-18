Estate Planning for Young and Adult Children

Insights by NITP, Inc.

August 24, 2020 – Host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Anne Sullivan, Esq. and Lacey Yegen, Esq. for a discussion on estate planning as it relates to both young and adult children.

Types of testamentary trusts for minor children and young adult children;

Tips on appointing the proper fiduciaries;

Guardianship of minor children; and

Blended family issues

Out of concern for everyone’s safety, the host and guests will hold this discussion from remote locations.

For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com