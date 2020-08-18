Estate Planning for Young and Adult Children

Insights by NITP, Inc.
August 24, 2020 – Host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Anne Sullivan, Esq. and Lacey Yegen, Esq. for a discussion on estate planning as it relates to both young and adult children.
- Types of testamentary trusts for minor children and young adult children;
- Tips on appointing the proper fiduciaries;
- Guardianship of minor children; and
- Blended family issues
Out of concern for everyone’s safety, the host and guests will hold this discussion from remote locations.
For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com