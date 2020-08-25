Listen Live Sports

Getting to Go: Focus Points for a Federal Retirement

August 25, 2020 10:57 am
 
Insights by  NITP, Inc.

August 31, 2020 – Host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Maureen Wilkin, Federal Benefits Specialist.  There are many factors that Federal employees need to consider when preparing to retire. These are some of the major points to be considered:

  • Retirement Benefits
  • Federal Employee Health (FEHB) and Life (FEGLI) Insurances
  • Annual Leave Balance
  • Sick Leave Balance
  • Retirement Application Process:
    • When to apply
    • Required paperwork
    • Which office will handle paperwork
    • Benefit Payments

 

Out of concern for everyone’s safety, the host and guest will hold this discussion from remote locations.

For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com

