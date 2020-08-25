Getting to Go: Focus Points for a Federal Retirement

Insights by NITP, Inc.
August 31, 2020 – Host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Maureen Wilkin, Federal Benefits Specialist. There are many factors that Federal employees need to consider when preparing to retire. These are some of the major points to be considered:
- Retirement Benefits
- Federal Employee Health (FEHB) and Life (FEGLI) Insurances
- Annual Leave Balance
- Sick Leave Balance
- Retirement Application Process:
- When to apply
- Required paperwork
- Which office will handle paperwork
- Benefit Payments
Out of concern for everyone’s safety, the host and guest will hold this discussion from remote locations.
For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com