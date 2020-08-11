Keeping Your Financial and Estate Plan On Track During the Pandemic

August 17, 2020 – Host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Karen Schaeffer, CFP® and Megan Schaeffer, Estate Planning Attorney.

What everyone should know about the CARES Act

Coping strategies for reduced income

Today’s investment do’s and don’ts

Which documents are essential for all adults

How to talk about money up and down the family tree

Out of concern for everyone’s safety, the host and guests will hold this discussion from remote locations.

For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com