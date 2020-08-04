Listen Live Sports

For Your Benefit
 
Should I Consider Working Once I Retire?

August 4, 2020 2:45 pm
 
August 10, 2020 – Host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Mike Townshend, transition and aging authority and founder of Carpe Diem Coaching, to talk about whether or not to consider working after you retire.

  • Is it really “retirement” if I continue working?  Does that matter?
  • What types of work do people end up doing after they have retired?
  • Are there tax implications?
  • Is there an impact on my home situation if I go to work?
  • If I hold a security clearance, can I keep it active, perhaps to use for my retirement job?

Out of concern for everyone’s safety, the hosts and guest will hold this discussion from remote locations.

For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com

