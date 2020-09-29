Taking your search online: How to use LinkedIn and Indeed for maximum benefit and successful outcomes

Insight by NITP,



October 5, 2020 on ForYourBenefit, host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Kathy Lavinder, Founder of Security & Investigative Placement Consultants, a niche executive search firm.

The go-to sites for job searches have changed in recent years. CareerBuilder, Monster, and Hot Jobs are no longer THE place to find and apply for jobs.

These days job seekers must know how to leverage LinkedIn, Indeed, and other online resources. Executive recruiter Kathy Lavinder will share insiders’ tips and tricks to getting the most out of the online job search. Kathy will also share resume dos and don’ts, since a private sector resume is very different from a government-oriented resume.

Out of concern for everyone’s safety, the host and guest will hold this discussion from remote locations.

For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com