The importance of a healthy lifestyle for boosting your immune system

September 21, 2020 on ForYourBenefit, host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Kari Utz-Wolsky, Nutrition and Conditioning Specialist, CFT, SPN, SSC (ISSA).

2020 certainly hasn’t been a typical year. Whether you are finding that you have more time and energy to focus on your health, or less, tune in for realistic tips on staying healthy through the fall season.

Kari will talk about key elements of enhancing your immune system:

Immune boosting tips for chronic and acute situations

Nutrition and its connection to your immune system

The importance of exercise and what you can do at home with little (or no) equipment

Stress management resiliency when needed most

Out of concern for everyone’s safety, the host and guest will hold this discussion from remote locations.

For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com