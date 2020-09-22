Trending:
Understanding the Medicare program

September 22, 2020 2:31 pm
Insight by NITP,

September 28, 2020 on ForYourBenefit, host Bob Leins welcomes to the studio, Mr. David Santana from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

  • Medicare Open Enrollment Period and FEHB Open Season is approaching—Are you open to something better?
  • Social Security offices are closed for in-person appointments—Find out the different ways to enroll in Medicare
  • Understand your Medicare coverage choices to maximize your benefits
  • Evaluate the cost of enrolling in Medicare and premium payments
  • Summarize the choices to make an informed Medicare enrollment decision 

Out of concern for everyone’s safety, the host and guest will hold this discussion from remote locations. 

For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com

