What to Know About Life Insurance – During the Pandemic and Beyond

September 14, 2020 – Host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes M. Shane Canfield, CEO, WAEPA, and Scott Berlin, Senior Vice President of the Group Membership Association Division at New York Life Insurance Company. In addition to sharing a brief history of the companies’ partnership, today’s guests will also discuss:

How New York Life and WAEPA intersect to provide a better package

Unveiling the “Behind the Scenes” process of life insurance

Life insurance shopping during a pandemic

Answering the question: Should you be buying life insurance right now?

How has the pandemic impacted the life insurance business

How underwriting is changing

New offerings and what is next for WAEPA and New York Life

Upcoming event: WAEPA Federal Summit and Annual Member Meeting, learn more at www.waepa.org/membermeeting

Out of concern for everyone’s safety, the host and guests will hold this discussion from remote locations.

For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com