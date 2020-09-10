What to Know About Life Insurance – During the Pandemic and Beyond

Insight by NITP.
September 14, 2020 – Host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes M. Shane Canfield, CEO, WAEPA, and Scott Berlin, Senior Vice President of the Group Membership Association Division at New York Life Insurance Company. In addition to sharing a brief history of the companies’ partnership, today’s guests will also discuss:
- How New York Life and WAEPA intersect to provide a better package
- Unveiling the “Behind the Scenes” process of life insurance
- Life insurance shopping during a pandemic
- Answering the question: Should you be buying life insurance right now?
- How has the pandemic impacted the life insurance business
- How underwriting is changing
- New offerings and what is next for WAEPA and New York Life
- Upcoming event: WAEPA Federal Summit and Annual Member Meeting, learn more at www.waepa.org/membermeeting
Out of concern for everyone’s safety, the host and guests will hold this discussion from remote locations.
For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com