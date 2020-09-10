Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Radio Interviews
 
For Your Benefit
 
For Your Benefit
 
...

What to Know About Life Insurance – During the Pandemic and Beyond

September 10, 2020 8:29 am
 
< a min read
      

 

 Insight by NITP.

September 14, 2020 – Host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes M. Shane Canfield, CEO, WAEPA, and Scott Berlin, Senior Vice President of the Group Membership Association Division at New York Life Insurance Company.  In addition to sharing a brief history of the companies’ partnership, today’s guests will also discuss:

 

  • How New York Life and WAEPA intersect to provide a better package
  • Unveiling the “Behind the Scenes” process of life insurance
  • Life insurance shopping during a pandemic
  • Answering the question:  Should you be buying life insurance right now?
  • How has the pandemic impacted the life insurance business
  • How underwriting is changing
  • New offerings and what is next for WAEPA and New York Life
  • Upcoming event:  WAEPA Federal Summit and Annual Member Meeting, learn more at www.waepa.org/membermeeting

 

 

Out of concern for everyone’s safety, the host and guests will hold this discussion from remote locations.

 

For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com

 

Related Topics
All News Bob Leins Federal Insights For Your Benefit life insurance New York Life NITP pandemic Scott Berlin Shane Canfield WAEPA
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

Government Events

9|9 9th Military Tactical Communications...
9|10 2020 Women In Defense Virtual...
9|14 M-Enabling Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

C130 lands on newly renovated Angaur Airfield in Palau