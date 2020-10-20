Federal Open Season with Aetna

Trending:
October 20, 2020 2:05 pm
October 26, 2020 on ForYourBenefit, host Bob Leins, CPA® and co-host Tammy Flanagan, Senior Benefits Director at NITP, welcome Tom Bernatavitz, Vice-President of Aetna Federal Plans to the studio. Aetna offers a variety of FEHB plans, including plans for retirees that offer:

  • Low monthly plan premiums
  • Prescription copays as low as $2
  • Nationwide coverage
  • Low out-of-pocket costs and ways to help you pay

Aetna also offers Dental and Vision plans through FEDVIP and administers three National Fee for Service plans including MHBP, Foreign Service Benefit Plan, and Rural Carriers Benefit Plan.

For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com

