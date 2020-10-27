Federal Open Season with VSP Vision Care and Dominion National Dental

November 2, 2020 on ForYourBenefit, host Bob Leins, CPA® and co-host Ray Kirk, Ph.D., Federal Benefits Specialist, NITP, welcome Dan Morgan, General Manager for Commercial Markets and Federal Programs at VSP Vision Care, and Mike Davis, President and Chief Operating Officer, Dominion National Dental.

The first half of the program will feature Dan Morgan. VSP Vision Care is the only national not-for-profit vision benefits company, which provides access to eye care for nearly 90 million members through a network of over 40,000 doctors worldwide.

The second half of the program will feature Mike Davis who will discuss Dominion’s innovative, high-value dental benefits offered in the Federal Employees Dental and Vision Insurance Program (FEDVIP). Dominion is the only Dental HMO plan offered in the FEDVIP program.

VSP Vision Care:

The importance of vision insurance and an annual eye exam

Details on VSP’s plan options for 2021

Dominion National Dental:

No maximum dollar limits, waiting periods or deductibles

Predictable, pre-determined fees for dental services

An innovative Prevention Rewards Program that incentivizes members to get their two dental cleanings each year

Orthodontics benefits provided for adults and children (no lifetime maximums)

Discounts on teeth whitening and Invisalign

Third annual cleaning provided at a reduced fee

Rates starting at just $5.52 per bi-weekly pay period

Plans available in DC, DE, MD, parts of NJ, PA and parts of VA

