On Air: Off The Shelf
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

For Your Benefit

Tax guidance for federal employees

October 6, 2020 11:11 am
< a min read
      

October 12, 2020 on ForYourBenefit, host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Tom O’Rourke, Esquire, Miles & Stockbridge, PC.  Perhaps the most common question I get when I teach a seminar is what steps can I take to reduce my income tax liability and stay out of trouble with the IRS.  The first step for any Federal employee is to look at your Federal benefits package as a tool to help you reduce taxes.

  • Tax saving tools available to all Federal employees
  • Consider whether it makes more sense for you to itemize deductions or to claim the standard deduction
  • Limitations imposed by the 2017 Tax Act
  • What to do if you don’t have the money to pay your taxes when they are due

Out of concern for everyone’s safety, the host and guest will hold this discussion from remote locations. 

For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com

Related Topics
All News For Your Benefit For Your Benefit Radio Interviews

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|7 AFCEA NOVA 19th Annual Naval IT Day
10|8 Federal Source Code Summit
10|13 2020 AUSA Annual Meeting &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Forest Service engines support fire suppression efforts in California