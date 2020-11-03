On Air: Off The Shelf
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

For Your Benefit

Federal Open Season with GEHA

November 3, 2020 10:30 am
< a min read
      

November 9, 2020 on ForYourBenefit, host Bob Leins, CPA® and co-host Ray Kirk, Ph.D., Federal Benefits Specialist at NITP, welcome Brian Sperling, Senior Account Manager with GEHA (Government Employees Health Association, Inc.)

Today’s discussion will include topics such as:

  • Why it’s important to shop for health benefits this Open Season
  • How to make smart decisions when reviewing your options
  • GEHA’s health and well-being benefits and rewards programs
  • Overview of GEHA’s five high-value medical plan options

Today, GEHA is one of the largest national medical and dental plan providers serving Federal workers, covering more than 2 million Federal employees, retirees and their dependents.

Learn more at GEHA.com

For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com

Related Topics
All News Analysis Bob Leins Brian Sperling Federal Insights For Your Benefit For Your Benefit GEHA Radio Interviews Ray Kirk

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|4 7th Annual Identity Management...
11|9 DoD/VA & Government HIT Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NIST scientists are researching how to accurately measure safe levels of glyphosate in oat products