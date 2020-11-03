Federal Open Season with GEHA

November 9, 2020 on ForYourBenefit, host Bob Leins, CPA® and co-host Ray Kirk, Ph.D., Federal Benefits Specialist at NITP, welcome Brian Sperling, Senior Account Manager with GEHA (Government Employees Health Association, Inc.)

Today’s discussion will include topics such as:

Why it’s important to shop for health benefits this Open Season

How to make smart decisions when reviewing your options

GEHA’s health and well-being benefits and rewards programs

Overview of GEHA’s five high-value medical plan options

Today, GEHA is one of the largest national medical and dental plan providers serving Federal workers, covering more than 2 million Federal employees, retirees and their dependents.

Learn more at GEHA.com

For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com