Federal Open Season with Kaiser Permanente

November 30, 2020 on ForYourBenefit, host Bob Leins, CPA® and co-host Ray Kirk, Ph.D., Federal Benefits Specialist, NITP, welcome Gavin Toner, Manager, Account Management, Federal Employee Health Benefit Programs, Kaiser Permanente.

Open Season offers an ideal opportunity for Federal employees to consider their options for health care coverage. If you’re like most Federal employees, you probably don’t shop around for a new health plan, even though your current plan may no longer meet your needs. When choosing a plan option, premium alone can be deceiving. You need to consider out-of-pocket costs and deductibles, in addition to benefit coverage. Open Season is your chance to get the care and coverage that fits your life and your budget.

Whether you’re just starting your Federal career, planning a family, or thinking about retirement, Kaiser Permanente has you covered. In Kaiser’s complete system of care, health plan, top-notch physicians, convenient medical centers, and more, work together to deliver better outcomes for your health, no matter what stage you’re in.

During this program, we will talk about how switching to Kaiser Permanente can help you save significantly on your health plan and ensure quality care for you and your family by offering:

$0 copays for maternity care and $0 copays for pediatric primary care for Standard and High Option members

Incentives to stay healthy with up to $500 back in gym fees for Basic Option members

Predictable copays for lower out-of-pocket costs

Discover how Kaiser Permanente’s plan options make health care more convenient and may lower your total cost of care. Find the plan that’s right for Federal members during Open Season at kp.org/feds.

