End of the Year Financial Wrap-Up

December 28, 2020 on ForYourBenefit, host Bob Leins, CPA® and co-host John Elliott, Federal Benefits Specialist, welcome John Jilek, CFP® to talk about end-of-year financial planning.

Perfect vision is 20/20. Does the year 2020 have us seeing our finances through blurry lenses?

Financial Planning in a time of international crisis has become fuzzy to say the least. There are many different tax and penalty waivers available to help individuals that have suffered either physically or financially from COVID-19.

Some decisions are simple, others may have serious long term financial implications to your goals.

What has changed?

What hasn’t changed?

What do we think 2021 holds in store for Federal Employees?

For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com