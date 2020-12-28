Financial & Tax Planning for the New Year

January 4, 2021 on ForYourBenefit, host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Joe Sullender, CFP® to talk about starting 2021 with a focus on re-assessing your situation.

Plans may have changed around retirement, the market has changed, how can you reassess and move forward in the new year?

Today’s discussion will focus on:

Setting Goals and “Risk Management” throughout each career phase (early, mid-career, pre-retirement)

Impact of recent changes in Tax Law under the SECURE Act

For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com