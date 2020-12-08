On Air: Off The Shelf
Protecting Feds’ Futures Outside of Open Season

December 8, 2020 11:48 am
December 8, 2020
      

December 14, 2020 on ForYourBenefit, host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes M. Shane Canfield, CEO, and Stephanie Baker, Senior Vice President, Member Services, WAEPA.

As Open Season ends, WAEPA would like Federal employees to know that it is never too late to start planning for the future.  WAEPA works to serve Feds year-round.

  • WAEPA Background
  • Lessons from Open Season
  • Life Insurance – A Unique and Necessary Product
  • The WAEPA Difference
  • Advancements in Technology
  • Year-Round Application Process

