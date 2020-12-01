Wrapping Up Open Season and OPM Federal Retirement Stories

December 7, 2020 on ForYourBenefit, host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Ray Kirk, Ph.D., Federal Benefits Specialist, NITP, for a Federal Open Season wrap-up and insights about dealing with OPM.

Wrap-Up Open Season

“Takeaways” from the Open Season programs.

Don’t ignore Open Season. Look at options.

Mistakes people make focusing only on premiums and premium changes.

Look at total cost and the benefits mix that best meets your needs.

Importance of the plan network.

How to make elections during Open Season and retire Dec 31.

Insights from Ray about dealing with OPM

Retirement application tips

You are your own best advocate – Don’t be afraid to challenge an OPM decision.

Keep OPM, Thrift Board and SSA informed of address and bank changes.

In addition, Ray is looking forward to sharing some interesting retirement cases and the impact they have had.

For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com