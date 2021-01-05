Trending:
How to Get the Most Out of Your Federal Health Plan

January 5, 2021 10:27 am
January 11, 2021 on ForYourBenefit, host Bob Leins, CPA® and co-host Tammy Flanagan, Senior Benefits Director at NITP, Inc. welcome back Paula S. Jakub, RHU; CEO of The American Foreign Service Protective Association, sponsor of the Foreign Service Benefit Plan.

Today’s guest will discuss benefits in your FEHB plan that you might not be aware of and how to get the most out of your Health Plan.  Paula is a Subject Matter Expert in Federal Health Insurance and serves on the adjunct faculty of the Foreign Service Institute.

FEHB Program

  • Impact of COVID-19 on Healthcare and the FEHBP
  • Understanding the Programs and Services Available to You
  • Collaboration on Chronic Conditions
  • Using the Plan’s Wellness Programs
  • Medicare and FEHBP Update for 2021

For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com

