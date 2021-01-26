Income Tax Questions Answered

February 1, 2021 on ForYourBenefit, host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Tom O’Rourke.

It’s the beginning of tax season. Today’s program will focus on updates for this year and more.

Is the 2020 Stimulus payment taxable?

How much did 2020 Income Tax Rates increase over the 2019 rates?

How is my 2020 Federal tax bracket determined and what does that mean to me?

What are some of the tax savings opportunities offered by my Federal benefits package?

Are there any tax savings opportunities that will be paid in 2021 that will impact my 2020 tax return?

What are some of IRS’s audit “Red Flags”?

What are some of President Biden’s Income tax proposals of general interest?

