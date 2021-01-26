Income Tax Questions Answered

February 1, 2021 on ForYourBenefit, host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Tom O’Rourke.
It’s the beginning of tax season. Today’s program will focus on updates for this year and more.
- Is the 2020 Stimulus payment taxable?
- How much did 2020 Income Tax Rates increase over the 2019 rates?
- How is my 2020 Federal tax bracket determined and what does that mean to me?
- What are some of the tax savings opportunities offered by my Federal benefits package?
- Are there any tax savings opportunities that will be paid in 2021 that will impact my 2020 tax return?
- What are some of IRS’s audit “Red Flags”?
- What are some of President Biden’s Income tax proposals of general interest?
For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com
Comments