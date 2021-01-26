On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
For Your Benefit
For Your Benefit

Income Tax Questions Answered

January 26, 2021 12:16 pm
< a min read
      

February 1, 2021 on ForYourBenefit, host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Tom O’Rourke.

It’s the beginning of tax season.  Today’s program will focus on updates for this year and more.

  • Is the 2020 Stimulus payment taxable?
  • How much did 2020 Income Tax Rates increase over the 2019 rates?
  • How is my 2020 Federal tax bracket determined and what does that mean to me?
  • What are some of the tax savings opportunities offered by my Federal benefits package?
  • Are there any tax savings opportunities that will be paid in 2021 that will impact my 2020 tax return?
  • What are some of IRS’s audit “Red Flags”?
  • What are some of President Biden’s Income tax proposals of general interest?

For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com

Related Topics
All News Analysis Bob Leins Federal Insights For Your Benefit For Your Benefit For Your Benefit Radio Interviews Tom O' Rourke

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|1 Salesforce Fundamentals for Nonprofits...
2|1 Year End Processing: Latest Updates
2|1 GSA eTools Overview
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Naples area welcomes new chief petty officers