For Your Benefit

117th Congress

February 9, 2021 11:05 am
February 15, 2021 on ForYourBenefit, host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Josh Huder, Ph.D., to discuss the 117th Congress.  Josh is a Senior Fellow at The Government Affairs Institute at Georgetown University, a non-profit organization dedicated to educating Federal employees about Congress and its operation.

  • What can we expect from an evenly divided Congress?
  • How and when will Congress pass COVID relief?
  • Should we expect a normal budget process with unified Democratic control?

For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com

