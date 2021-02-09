February 15, 2021 on ForYourBenefit, host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Josh Huder, Ph.D., to discuss the 117th Congress. Josh is a Senior Fellow at The Government Affairs Institute at Georgetown University, a non-profit organization dedicated to educating Federal employees about Congress and its operation.
- What can we expect from an evenly divided Congress?
- How and when will Congress pass COVID relief?
- Should we expect a normal budget process with unified Democratic control?
