Are You Ready to Retire?



February 8, 2021 on ForYourBenefit, host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Herb Casey, Federal Benefits Specialist, to talk about how you can prepare for transitioning to life after your Federal career.

Retirement readiness assessment:

What will be your focus? What is your attitude towards retirement? How will you take care of your health and well-being? Where will you live? What community activities will you be involved with? What social relationships will you have? How will you spend your leisure time? How knowledgeable are you of your retirement benefits as a Federal employee?

