Are You Ready to Retire?

February 8, 2021 on ForYourBenefit, host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Herb Casey, Federal Benefits Specialist, to talk about how you can prepare for transitioning to life after your Federal career.
Retirement readiness assessment:
- What will be your focus?
- What is your attitude towards retirement?
- How will you take care of your health and well-being?
- Where will you live?
- What community activities will you be involved with?
- What social relationships will you have?
- How will you spend your leisure time?
- How knowledgeable are you of your retirement benefits as a Federal employee?
