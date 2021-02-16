On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Morbid Improbabilities: Planning for the Unexpected Lifetime Issues

February 16, 2021 10:07 am
February 22, 2021 on ForYourBenefit, host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Marc Levine, Esquire, Handler & Levine, LLC.

Using Powers of Attorney

  • What Kinds of Powers Do You Need?
  • Who Do You Pick? – Why Is That Not Obvious
  • When Can Someone Use The POA?

Health Care Directives – Getting Information

  • Making Sure People Can Get the Information They Need
  • Equipping Your Advocate – What the Directive Needs to Include

Revocable Trusts

  • Making Sure It is Set Up to Work While You Are Alive

For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com

