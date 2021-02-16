Morbid Improbabilities: Planning for the Unexpected Lifetime Issues

February 22, 2021 on ForYourBenefit, host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Marc Levine, Esquire, Handler & Levine, LLC.
Using Powers of Attorney
- What Kinds of Powers Do You Need?
- Who Do You Pick? – Why Is That Not Obvious
- When Can Someone Use The POA?
Health Care Directives – Getting Information
- Making Sure People Can Get the Information They Need
- Equipping Your Advocate – What the Directive Needs to Include
Revocable Trusts
- Making Sure It is Set Up to Work While You Are Alive
For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com
Comments