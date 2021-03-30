Kickoff to Financial Literacy Month

April 5, 2021 on ForYourBenefit, host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Ray Kirk, Ph.D., Federal Benefits Specialist, for a discussion of financial literacy.
- The definition of financial literacy and the basic steps to becoming financially literate.
- The big gap in most financial literacy education.
- How to protect what you have.
- How understanding the concepts of financial literacy can save you taxes and increase your income.
