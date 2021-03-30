Kickoff to Financial Literacy Month

April 5, 2021 on ForYourBenefit, host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Ray Kirk, Ph.D., Federal Benefits Specialist, for a discussion of financial literacy.

The definition of financial literacy and the basic steps to becoming financially literate.

The big gap in most financial literacy education.

How to protect what you have.

How understanding the concepts of financial literacy can save you taxes and increase your income.

