For Your Benefit
Kickoff to Financial Literacy Month

March 30, 2021 11:01 am
April 5, 2021 on ForYourBenefit, host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Ray Kirk, Ph.D., Federal Benefits Specialist, for a discussion of financial literacy.

  • The definition of financial literacy and the basic steps to becoming financially literate.
  • The big gap in most financial literacy education.
  • How to protect what you have.
  • How understanding the concepts of financial literacy can save you taxes and increase your income.

Send in a question:  Email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com

