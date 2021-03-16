Social Security FAQs

March 22, 2021 on ForYourBenefit, host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes David Melton, Public Affairs Specialist, Social Security Administration, to answer frequently asked questions.
- Are Social Security offices open?
- What are mySocialSecurity accounts?
- What should I do if I get a call claiming there is a problem with my Social Security number?
- What is the Social Security retirement age?
- When can I apply for Social Security?
- How much Social Security will I get?
- What are the Social Security wage limits for 2021?
