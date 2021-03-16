Social Security FAQs

On Air: Innovation In Government
March 16, 2021 10:24 am
March 22, 2021 on ForYourBenefit, host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes David Melton, Public Affairs Specialist, Social Security Administration, to answer frequently asked questions.

  • Are Social Security offices open?
  • What are mySocialSecurity accounts?
  • What should I do if I get a call claiming there is a problem with my Social Security number?
  • What is the Social Security retirement age?
  • When can I apply for Social Security?
  • How much Social Security will I get?
  • What are the Social Security wage limits for 2021?

Send in a question:  Email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com

