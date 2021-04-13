On Air: Off The Shelf
Trending:
Listen Live
For Your Benefit
For Your Benefit

Goal Setting and the Importance of Time Horizons

April 13, 2021 10:10 am
< a min read
      

April 19, 2021 on ForYourBenefit, host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Joel Cundick, CFP®.  All good financial plans start with clear goals.

  • What are the critical elements of a well-articulated goal?
  • What are time horizons, and how are they appropriately incorporated into good planning?
  • How can time horizons naturally point to appropriate investment strategies?
  • How can Federal employees use time horizons to retirement to properly allocate their TSP accounts?
  • Are rules of thumb the best way to evaluate where you stand on saving for retirement, or is there a better approach?

Send in a question:  Email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com

Related Topics
All News Analysis Bob Leins Federal Insights For Your Benefit For Your Benefit For Your Benefit Joel Cundick Radio Interviews

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|9 ASPA's 2021 Annual Conference
4|11 World Health Care Congress (WHCC20)
4|12 GTC 2021
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Fort McCoy hosted a Make a Wish Foundation event for 8-year-old Miguel Garcia