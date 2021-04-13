Goal Setting and the Importance of Time Horizons

April 19, 2021 on ForYourBenefit, host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Joel Cundick, CFP®. All good financial plans start with clear goals.

What are the critical elements of a well-articulated goal?

What are time horizons, and how are they appropriately incorporated into good planning?

How can time horizons naturally point to appropriate investment strategies?

How can Federal employees use time horizons to retirement to properly allocate their TSP accounts?

Are rules of thumb the best way to evaluate where you stand on saving for retirement, or is there a better approach?

