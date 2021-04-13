Goal Setting and the Importance of Time Horizons

April 19, 2021 on ForYourBenefit, host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Joel Cundick, CFP®. All good financial plans start with clear goals.
- What are the critical elements of a well-articulated goal?
- What are time horizons, and how are they appropriately incorporated into good planning?
- How can time horizons naturally point to appropriate investment strategies?
- How can Federal employees use time horizons to retirement to properly allocate their TSP accounts?
- Are rules of thumb the best way to evaluate where you stand on saving for retirement, or is there a better approach?
Send in a question: Email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com
