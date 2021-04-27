Law Enforcement Officer (LEO) FAQs

May 3, 2021 on ForYourBenefit, host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Bob Braunstein, Federal Benefits Specialist. There are approximately 132,000 full-time Law Enforcement Officers in the Federal government. Today’s program is dedicated to answering questions for Law Enforcement Officers, Firefighters, and Air Traffic Controllers, such as:

What kind of retirement qualifications must I meet?

How will my benefits be calculated?

Why is my retirement mandatory at age 57?

If I do not want to retire at 57, do I have any options?

If I have my 25 years of service (including the 20 qualifying special occupation years) before age 50, can I retire?

Are there other benefits associated with these enhanced retirements?

Are there any consequences to my retirement annuity if I come back to work for the government?

I understand I qualify for a FERS annuity supplement and that the rules are different LEOs? Please explain what the differences are?

How about cost of living adjustments? Once I retire, do I have to wait until I am 62 years of age to receive them?

Can I retire from a non-LEO position and still get the special retirement formula?

