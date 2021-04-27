On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Law Enforcement Officer (LEO) FAQs

April 27, 2021 2:56 pm
May 3, 2021 on ForYourBenefit, host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Bob Braunstein, Federal Benefits Specialist.  There are approximately 132,000 full-time Law Enforcement Officers in the Federal government.  Today’s program is dedicated to answering questions for Law Enforcement Officers, Firefighters, and Air Traffic Controllers, such as:

  • What kind of retirement qualifications must I meet?
  • How will my benefits be calculated?
  • Why is my retirement mandatory at age 57?
  • If I do not want to retire at 57, do I have any options?
  • If I have my 25 years of service (including the 20 qualifying special occupation years) before age 50, can I retire?
  • Are there other benefits associated with these enhanced retirements?
  • Are there any consequences to my retirement annuity if I come back to work for the government?
  • I understand I qualify for a FERS annuity supplement and that the rules are different LEOs?  Please explain what the differences are?
  • How about cost of living adjustments?  Once I retire, do I have to wait until I am 62 years of age to receive them?
  • Can I retire from a non-LEO position and still get the special retirement formula?

Send in a question:  Email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com

