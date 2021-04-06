TSP Update from the Experts

April 12, 2021 on ForYourBenefit, host Bob Leins, CPA® and co-host Tammy Flanagan, Senior Benefits Director at NITP, Inc., welcome Kim Weaver, Director, External Affairs, and Jim Courtney, Director of the Office of Communications and Education, Federal Retirement Thrift Investment Board.

Today’s discussion will focus on answering the following questions:

The new L Funds went live last summer – how have participants responded?

The TSP changed the way catch-up contributions are made. What did you do and why?

Congress passed the CARES Act last year. What did the TSP do and did participants use those options?

The country has been dealing with the pandemic for over a year now – did that impact the TSP or its participants?

Stats! How many participants receive the 5% match? How many millionaires? Average account balances?

What were the administrative expenses for 2020?

Send in a question: Email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com