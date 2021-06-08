Back to the Office – What Does This Mean for Civilian Federal Employees

June 14, 2021 on ForYourBenefit, host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes M. Shane Canfield, CEO; Stephanie Baker, Senior Vice President, Member Services; and Laurie Lee, Senior Vice President, Finance & Administration, WAEPA.

After a full year of change, what can we expect as the country heads into a new normal with mask mandates being lifted and vaccinations being dispersed? WAEPA’s leadership discusses what this means for Civilian Federal Employees as cities continue to enter these new phases and are looking for ways to keep employees safe.

