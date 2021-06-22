Don’t Let Your Investments Go On Vacation

June 28, 2021 on ForYourBenefit, host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Justin Dean, CFP®.

As we gain some space from the COVID-19 pandemic, Justin will share tips to help ensure your investments are working hard for you consistently even when you are away on summer travel.

Know your destination

Match goals with investments

Invest for growth

Check your progress

Justin will also answer the question, “How should investors respond to inflation?”

