Don’t Let Your Investments Go On Vacation

June 28, 2021 on ForYourBenefit, host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Justin Dean, CFP®.
As we gain some space from the COVID-19 pandemic, Justin will share tips to help ensure your investments are working hard for you consistently even when you are away on summer travel.
- Know your destination
- Match goals with investments
- Invest for growth
- Check your progress
Justin will also answer the question, “How should investors respond to inflation?”
Send in a question: Email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com
Comments