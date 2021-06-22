On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
For Your Benefit
For Your Benefit

Don’t Let Your Investments Go On Vacation

June 22, 2021 9:53 am
< a min read
      

June 28, 2021 on ForYourBenefit, host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Justin Dean, CFP®.

As we gain some space from the COVID-19 pandemic, Justin will share tips to help ensure your investments are working hard for you consistently even when you are away on summer travel.

  • Know your destination
  • Match goals with investments
  • Invest for growth
  • Check your progress

Justin will also answer the question, “How should investors respond to inflation?”

Send in a question:  Email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com

Related Topics
All News Analysis Bob Leins Federal Insights For Your Benefit For Your Benefit For Your Benefit Justin Dean Radio Interviews

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 C4ISR Requirements, Principles, and...
6|21 Defense One Tech Summit
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

50 personal mobility devices donated to VA and Vets who use them