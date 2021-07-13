2021 Federal Benefits Update

On Air: Off The Shelf
July 19, 2021 on ForYourBenefit, host Bob Leins, CPA® and co-host Tammy Flanagan, Senior Benefits Director at NITP, Inc. will talk about things that are going on in 2021.

  • Predication of the largest COLA for retirees since 2012 (3.6%) and 2009 (5.8%)
  • Employee pay raise of around 3% and the impact on retirement benefits
  • Retirement processing delays and increased number of retirement cases in 2021
  • How will the end of telework in some agencies impact the end of year retirement cases?
  • Postal reform, if passed, may impact their Federal Employees Health Benefits
  • Legislation moving forward to ease or end the WEP and GPO

Send in a question:  Email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com

