2021 Federal Benefits Update

July 19, 2021 on ForYourBenefit, host Bob Leins, CPA® and co-host Tammy Flanagan, Senior Benefits Director at NITP, Inc. will talk about things that are going on in 2021.
- Predication of the largest COLA for retirees since 2012 (3.6%) and 2009 (5.8%)
- Employee pay raise of around 3% and the impact on retirement benefits
- Retirement processing delays and increased number of retirement cases in 2021
- How will the end of telework in some agencies impact the end of year retirement cases?
- Postal reform, if passed, may impact their Federal Employees Health Benefits
- Legislation moving forward to ease or end the WEP and GPO
Send in a question: Email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com
