2021 Federal Benefits Update

July 19, 2021 on ForYourBenefit, host Bob Leins, CPA® and co-host Tammy Flanagan, Senior Benefits Director at NITP, Inc. will talk about things that are going on in 2021.

Predication of the largest COLA for retirees since 2012 (3.6%) and 2009 (5.8%)

Employee pay raise of around 3% and the impact on retirement benefits

Retirement processing delays and increased number of retirement cases in 2021

How will the end of telework in some agencies impact the end of year retirement cases?

Postal reform, if passed, may impact their Federal Employees Health Benefits

Legislation moving forward to ease or end the WEP and GPO

Send in a question: Email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com