On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
For Your Benefit
For Your Benefit

Checklist for Singles in Federal Service

July 20, 2021 3:16 pm
< a min read
      

July 26, 2021 on ForYourBenefit, host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Michele Bollier, Federal Benefits Specialist.  Michele is developing a checklist specifically for Federal employees who are single.  This resource will be available soon at www.nitpinc.com.  During today’s program, she will talk about some of the key items in the checklist:

  • Why create a checklist for Singles?
  • Federal benefits and Social Security – What to consider
  • Create a reliable support team
  • Planning for the future and after Federal service

Send in a question:  Email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com

Related Topics
All News Analysis Bob Leins Federal Insights For Your Benefit For Your Benefit For Your Benefit Michelle Bollier Radio Interviews

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Indian Health Service Chief Clinical Consultant for Infectious Diseases honored by state of New Mexico