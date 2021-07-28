Finance and Estate Planning Lessons from the Pandemic

August 2, 2021 on ForYourBenefit, host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Karen Schaeffer, CFP® and Megan Schaeffer, Estate Planning Attorney. Karen and Megan will talk about what financial planners and lawyers specializing in estate planning have learned from the pandemic.

Planning for incapacity is as important as planning for death.

Documents without conversation and conversation without documents is not enough.

Emergencies happen, but planning for them works.

The economy is not the stock market.

Rental real estate requires a strong plan and strong temperament.

Taking money from retirement plans is an expensive way to survive the pandemic.

How to keep emotions from steering us to bad decisions.

Send in a question: Email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com