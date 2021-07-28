Finance and Estate Planning Lessons from the Pandemic

August 2, 2021 on ForYourBenefit, host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Karen Schaeffer, CFP® and Megan Schaeffer, Estate Planning Attorney. Karen and Megan will talk about what financial planners and lawyers specializing in estate planning have learned from the pandemic.
- Planning for incapacity is as important as planning for death.
- Documents without conversation and conversation without documents is not enough.
- Emergencies happen, but planning for them works.
- The economy is not the stock market.
- Rental real estate requires a strong plan and strong temperament.
- Taking money from retirement plans is an expensive way to survive the pandemic.
- How to keep emotions from steering us to bad decisions.
Send in a question: Email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com
