Finance and Estate Planning Lessons from the Pandemic

July 28, 2021 9:48 am
< a min read
      

August 2, 2021 on ForYourBenefit, host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Karen Schaeffer, CFP® and Megan Schaeffer, Estate Planning Attorney.  Karen and Megan will talk about what financial planners and lawyers specializing in estate planning have learned from the pandemic.

  • Planning for incapacity is as important as planning for death.
  • Documents without conversation and conversation without documents is not enough.
  • Emergencies happen, but planning for them works.
  • The economy is not the stock market.
  • Rental real estate requires a strong plan and strong temperament.
  • Taking money from retirement plans is an expensive way to survive the pandemic.
  • How to keep emotions from steering us to bad decisions.

 

