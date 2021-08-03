Back to the Future: Federal Benefits Style

August 9, 2021 on ForYourBenefit, host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Maureen Wilkin, Federal Benefits Specialist for a look back at her lifelong Federal career. Maureen will talk about then and now and share her best stories serving in Federal benefits and HR for over 25 years, and retiring as a Federal Benefits Officer.

From the dark ages of paper OPFs and handwritten retirement calculations, Maureen will discuss how far Federal processes have changed and progressed. She will provide information on how employees can stay on track, avoid surprises, and be prepared before filing those retirement forms.

Join Maureen for this walk down memory lane and tips for the future.

Send in a question: Email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com