Estate Planning Considerations: Delta Variant and Beyond

August 17, 2021 3:53 pm
August 23, 2021 on ForYourBenefit, host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Marc Levine, Esq., Handler & Levine, LLC.

As the country sees a possible repeat of Covid slowdowns and shut downs, host Bob Leins welcomes Marc S. Levine, Esq., to discuss how to think about your estate planning.  Marc will discuss what he wishes clients had been thinking about in the winter of 2019-2020, pre-Covid-19, and what you can and should be doing now.

Today’s guest will talk about:

  • The practical application and uses of powers of attorney and health care directives,
  • How important it is to review your current estate planning with a critical and practical eye,
  • How to review and update beneficiary designations to make sure they will work with, and not against, the rest of your estate plan.

 

Send in a question:  Email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com

