For Your Benefit
Social Security FAQs and Accessing Services During the Pandemic

August 24, 2021 1:10 pm
August 30, 2021 on ForYourBenefit, host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes David Melton, Public Affairs Specialist, Social Security Administration.  David will answer these questions and also provide an update on accessing SSA services during the pandemic.

  • When am I eligible?
  • How much will I receive?
  • What If I still work?
  • Does my government pension affect Social Security benefits?
  • How do I apply for benefits?
  • How do I access services now?

Send in a question:  Email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com

