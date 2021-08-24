Social Security FAQs and Accessing Services During the Pandemic

August 30, 2021 on ForYourBenefit, host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes David Melton, Public Affairs Specialist, Social Security Administration. David will answer these questions and also provide an update on accessing SSA services during the pandemic.
- When am I eligible?
- How much will I receive?
- What If I still work?
- Does my government pension affect Social Security benefits?
- How do I apply for benefits?
- How do I access services now?
