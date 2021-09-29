Proposed Tax Legislation – How It Might Affect You

October 4, 2021 on ForYourBenefit, host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes David De Jong and Steve Widdes, tax and estate attorneys, Stein Sperling Bennett De Jong Driscoll PC.

Congress is once again considering significant tax legislation that would affect ordinary income tax rates, capital gain rates, retirement plans and estate planning. While much of the proposed increases would affect upper income individuals, many of the provisions would have broader effect. Tax and estate attorneys, David De Jong and Steve Widdes, of the Rockville law firm of Stein Sperling will review the prospective changes, the rationale behind them and any planning opportunities that may be created.

Send in a question: Email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com