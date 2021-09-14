September 20, 2021 on ForYourBenefit, host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Anne Sullivan, Esq. and Lacey Yegen, Esq. This is a common topic, but one that people ask a lot of questions about. Today’s program plans to address:

Types of trusts

Revocable living trusts explained

Advantages and drawbacks of having a revocable living trust

Are you the right candidate for a revocable living trust?

Whether to get a joint or separate revocable living trust

Retitling assets to the living trust

What a revocable living trust will not do for you (asset protection and Medicaid planning)

Common questions and pitfalls to avoid (e.g., refinancing home in trust; how to amend/revoke a living trust; what happens if the trust is not funded; accidentally making a revocable living trust a beneficiary of a tax-deferred retirement account)

How trust administration works after death.

Send in a question: Email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com