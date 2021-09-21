The Importance of Public Service

September 27, 2021 on ForYourBenefit, host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes WAEPA CEO M. Shane Canfield and WAEPA CIO Brandon T. Jones.

As the country continues to battle the pandemic, the importance of Federal service and Federal leadership have never been more important. But how do we inspire the next generation of civilian Federal employees to answer the call to action? WAEPA’s leadership will discuss the future of the Federal workforce, the challenges that workforce will face, and the skills necessary to meet those challenges head on.

