FEHB Open Season: How to Get the Most Out of the Plan You Choose

October 25, 2021 on ForYourBenefit, host Bob Leins, CPA® and co-host Tammy Flanagan, Senior Benefits Director at NITP, Inc. welcome back Paula S. Jakub, RHU; CEO at The American Foreign Service Protective Association, sponsor of the Foreign Service Benefit Plan.

Today’s topic will focus on things to consider during Federal Open Season and how to get the most out of the health plan you choose. Paula is a Subject Matter Expert in Federal Health Insurance and serves on the adjunct faculty of the Foreign Service Institute. Paula will discuss:

FEHB PROGRAM

Impact of COVID-19

No Surprises Act – What it means for you

Understanding the programs and services available to you

Collaboration on chronic conditions

Using the Plan’s Wellness Programs

Consider how you use health care

What will Open Season look like this year?

FEDVIP

Make sure you understand these supplemental plans

FSAFEDS

Pre-tax reimbursement for eligible costs

What is an eligible cost?

Rules on carryover amounts

Send in a question: Email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com