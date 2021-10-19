FEHB Open Season: How to Get the Most Out of the Plan You Choose

October 25, 2021 on ForYourBenefit, host Bob Leins, CPA® and co-host Tammy Flanagan, Senior Benefits Director at NITP, Inc. welcome back Paula S. Jakub, RHU; CEO at The American Foreign Service Protective Association, sponsor of the Foreign Service Benefit Plan.
Today’s topic will focus on things to consider during Federal Open Season and how to get the most out of the health plan you choose. Paula is a Subject Matter Expert in Federal Health Insurance and serves on the adjunct faculty of the Foreign Service Institute. Paula will discuss:
FEHB PROGRAM
- Impact of COVID-19
- No Surprises Act – What it means for you
- Understanding the programs and services available to you
- Collaboration on chronic conditions
- Using the Plan’s Wellness Programs
- Consider how you use health care
- What will Open Season look like this year?
FEDVIP
- Make sure you understand these supplemental plans
FSAFEDS
- Pre-tax reimbursement for eligible costs
- What is an eligible cost?
- Rules on carryover amounts
Send in a question: Email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com
Comments