Resources for Federal Open Season

October 27, 2021 4:03 pm
1 min read
      

November 1, 2021 on ForYourBenefit, host Bob Leins, CPA® and co-host Ray Kirk, Ph.D., Federal Benefits Specialist, NITP, welcome Jay Fritz, Program Manager, Outreach & Program Services, Healthcare and Insurance, U.S. Office of Personnel Management.

It is that time of year again for employees and annuitants to review their Open Season options, which include health plans, dental and vision plan companies, FSAs, etc.

Today’s discussion will include:

  • Federal Open Season:  November 8 – December 13, 2021
  • What programs participate in Open Season?
  • How can I prioritize my Open Season shopping list?
  • What options do I have?
  • What if I do nothing?

Resources for further information:

How do I make an Open Season election or change?

  • Flexible spending accounts under FSAFEDS (employees only): FSAFEDS.com or call 1-877-FSAFEDS (372-3337) or TTY 1-866-353-8058.
  • Dental or vision under FEDVIP:  Everyone – go to BENEFEDS.com or call 1-877-888-3337, TTY 1-877-889-5680.
  • FEHB: Employees – use the Health Benefits Election Form (SF 2809) or use an online self-service system; your agency’s human resources office can help you.  Retirees – go to Open Season Online at https://retireefehb.opm.gov or call Open Season Express at 1-800-332-9798, TTY 1-855-887-4957.

 

For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com

