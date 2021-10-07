Retiring Early Under FERS: Could It Work for You?

August 16, 2021 on ForYourBenefit, host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Bob Braunstein, Federal Benefits Specialist. The FERS early retirement scenario is one of the lesser known but more flexible retirement options under FERS.

Topics:

What is the MRA + 10 Retirement Option and how do I qualify for it?

How is this option different from other FERS retirements?

What are the benefits? downsides?

What is the age-reduction? Can it be avoided?

What is the postponed retirement option under MRA +10? How does this differ from deferred retirement?

Am I eligible for the FERS annuity supplement if I retire this way?

Do I have other retirement options?

