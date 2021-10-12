On Air: Off The Shelf
Trending:
Listen Live
For Your Benefit
For Your Benefit

Reviewing Your TSP Options

October 12, 2021 11:32 am
< a min read
      

October 18, 2021 on ForYourBenefit, host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Brian Kurrus, CFP®

  • What are the individual TSP fund options and how much risk do they take?
  • What are the Lifecycle funds?  How are they allocated?   How do the allocations change over time?
  • TSP investment options: What’s new?
  • How should you invest your TSP and when should you consider making changes?
  • What are common TSP investment mistakes and how can they be avoided?

Send in a question:  Email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com

Related Topics
All News Analysis Bob Leins Brian Kurrus Federal Insights For Your Benefit For Your Benefit For Your Benefit Radio Interviews TSP

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
10|10 NASCIO 2021 Annual Conference
10|10 APMP's Bid & Proposal Con
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

First all female Honor Flight from Chicago flies to Arlington Cemetery