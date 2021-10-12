Reviewing Your TSP Options

October 18, 2021 on ForYourBenefit, host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Brian Kurrus, CFP®
- What are the individual TSP fund options and how much risk do they take?
- What are the Lifecycle funds? How are they allocated? How do the allocations change over time?
- TSP investment options: What’s new?
- How should you invest your TSP and when should you consider making changes?
- What are common TSP investment mistakes and how can they be avoided?
Send in a question: Email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com
Comments