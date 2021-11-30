On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
For Your Benefit
For Your Benefit

2021 Federal Benefits Wrap-Up

November 30, 2021 2:15 pm
< a min read
      

December 6, 2021 on ForYourBenefit, host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Phil Gardner, Federal Benefits Specialist.  Today’s discussion will focus on recapping changes thus far in 2021 and what is ahead in the coming year.  There is good news and not so good news.

  • FEGLI rate increases
  • FEHB and Medicare rate increases on the horizon
  • Near record COLA increases for CSRS, FERS and Social Security
  • End of year retirement surge processing
  • Covid relief extended deadlines for FSA reimbursement
  • There is still time to make Open Season changes

For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com

 

Related Topics
All News Analysis Bob Leins Federal Benefits wrap-up Federal Insights For Your Benefit For Your Benefit For Your Benefit Phil Gardner Radio Interviews

Comments

Fed Photo of the Day

Virginia Guard task force begins federal active duty for Africa mission