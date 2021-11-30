2021 Federal Benefits Wrap-Up

December 6, 2021 on ForYourBenefit, host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Phil Gardner, Federal Benefits Specialist. Today’s discussion will focus on recapping changes thus far in 2021 and what is ahead in the coming year. There is good news and not so good news.

FEGLI rate increases

FEHB and Medicare rate increases on the horizon

Near record COLA increases for CSRS, FERS and Social Security

End of year retirement surge processing

Covid relief extended deadlines for FSA reimbursement

There is still time to make Open Season changes

For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com