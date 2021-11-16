On Air: Off The Shelf
For Your Benefit
Positive Steps Towards a Healthy Lifestyle

November 16, 2021 10:49 am
November 22, 2021 on ForYourBenefit, host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Patti Hudson, Lifetime Health and Fitness Expert.

Health is a state of complete physical, mental, and social well-being, not merely the absence of disease or infirmity.  Presence of total well-being is defined as a balance between body, mind, and spirit.  This includes mindful stress reduction practices, a focus on work/life balance, implementation of healthy eating behaviors, creating an individualized and effective exercise program, and the importance of adequate optimal sleep.

Tune in as Patti talks about finding ways to incorporate all of this and make it a less daunting task.

For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com

