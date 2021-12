January 3, 2022 on ForYourBenefit, host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Karen Schaeffer, CFP®.

Looking to avoid financial missteps and getting a great start to the New Year? Join Karen Schaeffer, CFP®, and learn how to:

Maximize your TSP

Take advantage of HSAs

Protect your wealth with an Umbrella Policy

Rethink your mortgage

Give a warm and generous hand, and other smart financial strategies

For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com