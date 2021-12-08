The Importance of Life Insurance – Securing Your Family’s Future

December 13, 2021 on ForYourBenefit, host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes WAEPA Senior Vice Presidents Tony Zerante and Stephanie Baker.

When making a New Year’s resolution to be healthier and more active in 2022, you might already know what type of gym package or exercise equipment you want to purchase. But do you know what type of life insurance coverage your family needs? Are you covered in the event of a short-term disability? A new year brings new opportunity, and WAEPA’s leadership will offer advice on using this opportunity to gain the peace of mind that your family’s future is secure.

