December 27, 2021 on ForYourBenefit, host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Brian Kurrus, CFP®. As the year comes to a close it is a good time to review your finances. Today’s discussion will focus on:

Year-end tax strategies

Retirement contributions

Reviewing your budget

Setting financial goals for the new year

Rebalancing investment accounts

For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com